McConnell totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) has missed five straight games and could be done for the rest of the season, which has opened the door for McConnell's fantasy value to spike back up. He tied a season high with 12 assists Wednesday and helped out defensively with a couple of steals. Despite coming off the bench, the point guard is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 assists per game in Haliburton's absence.