McConnell logged eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes Friday in a 105-100 loss to the Lakers.

McConnell has averaged 7.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.1 steals across 25 games since the Victor Oladipo trade. He started this season with limited upside yet has proven to be a serviceable fantasy option in Oladipo's place. However, Caris LeVert -- the piece Indiana received from said trade -- was out hurt but will make his team debut Saturday at Phoenix. He was meant to fill in for Oladipo and could dent McConnell's output across future games.