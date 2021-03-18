McConnell produced 12 points (6-9 FG), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to Brooklyn.

McConnell managed to turn things around, if only slightly, after a couple of poor performances of late. The addition of Caris LeVert has certainly had an impact on McConnell's ability to facilitate the offense and we have seen a direct correlation when breaking down his assist numbers. At this point, he is probably a player who can be dropped in standard leagues, although, I wouldn't just be dropping him for the sake of it.