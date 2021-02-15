McConnell will start Monday's game against the Bulls, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.

Doug McDermott (knee) has been ruled out, so Indiana will go with a smaller lineup featuring both McConnell and Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt. McConnell has fared well off the bench of late, averaging 7.5 points, 8.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over his last eight appearances (27.6 MPG). In Saturday's win over Atlanta, McConnell posted six points, 12 assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes.