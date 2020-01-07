Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Seven assists Monday

McConnell had seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and seven assists in 21 minutes of a 115-104 win against Charlotte on Monday.

McConnell was the most effective option running point with Malcolm Brogdon (back) missing the contest. The fourth-year player has now put up seven assists in two of his team's three games since the new year, as he continues to be a prime distributor. If Brogdon continues to miss time, McConnell should continue to see an increased share of minutes.