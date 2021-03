McConnell will come off the bench Monday at Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old had 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals while starting in place of Malcolm Brogdon (knee) on Saturday, but Brogdon is back in action Monday. McConnell should still see plenty of minutes off the bench, though his offensively volume will obviously be more limited.