McConnell will come off the bench Wednesday at Minnesota.
The 28-year-old had 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 42 minutes Monday as a starter, but he'll return to the bench with Doug McDermott (knee) returning to action. McConnell should still see significant run as Indiana's secondary point guard.
