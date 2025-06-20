McConnell finished Thursday's 108-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals across 24 minutes.

McConnell stepped up on both ends of the floor, shouldering more of the point guard duties with Tyrese Haliburton limited due to a calf injury. The veteran has now scored double digits in four of the past five games, while also tallying 13 total steals during that time. Although Haliburton will almost certainly be available for Game 7, McConnell will likely be called upon to lighten the load as Indiana looks for its first NBA title.