McConnell registered 16 points (8-13 FG), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

McConnell was arguably one of Indiana's best players in the NBA Finals after playing a modest role in the regular season -- he averaged 17.9 minutes per night across 79 contests with 9.1 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 51.9 percent shooting from the field. McConnell, who has four years and $44.8 million left on his contract, is set to take on a larger role in 2025-26 with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by an Achilles tear he suffered during Game 7.