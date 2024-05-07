McConnell finished with 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, three steals and one rebound over 22 minutes in Monday's 121-117 loss to New York in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McConnell provided a much-needed spark off the Pacers bench with the below-average offensive showing by Indiana's starting guards, leading all bench players in scoring while adding a trio of steals and assists in a balanced showing on the second unit. McConnell has been playing some of his best basketball of the postseason the last two outings, posting at least 18 points and three assists in two straight contests. McConnell's lift off the bench is a key aspect to Indiana that could play a large role in the series against the Knicks.