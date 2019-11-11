Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shines off bench in win
McConnell provided 12 points (6-9 FG), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pacers' 109-102 win over the Magic.
With 29 points and 17 assists over his past two contests, McConnell may have vaulted himself into the driver's seat for the top backup role behind starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon. There will be room for both McConnell and Aaron Holiday in the rotation while Jeremy Lamb (ankle) is out, but Holiday is the more likely candidate to have his role reduced or move out of the rotation entirely once Lamb returns.
