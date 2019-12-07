Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shoots blanks

McConnell had zero points (0-4 FG), three assists and a rebound during Friday's 108-101 win in Detroit.

It didn't take long for the 27-year-old to realize he'd be better off not shooting, missing three shots in the first quarter before proceeding to attempt just one moving forward. The fifth-year point guard had yet to produce a game with zero points this season, which means this instance could be a one-off. However, McConnell will need to prevent this kind of performance moving forward if he wants a spot in the rotation once Victor Oladipo (knee) returns.