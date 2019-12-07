Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shoots blanks
McConnell had zero points (0-4 FG), three assists and a rebound during Friday's 108-101 win in Detroit.
It didn't take long for the 27-year-old to realize he'd be better off not shooting, missing three shots in the first quarter before proceeding to attempt just one moving forward. The fifth-year point guard had yet to produce a game with zero points this season, which means this instance could be a one-off. However, McConnell will need to prevent this kind of performance moving forward if he wants a spot in the rotation once Victor Oladipo (knee) returns.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...