McConnell will not play in Sunday's game at Portland due to an illness, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

The good news is McConnell is not battling COVID-19, but with the Pacers entering a back-to-back set he could end up missing a couple of games. The Pacers are also down Tyrese Haliburton (groin), so Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will likely be looking at heavy workloads.