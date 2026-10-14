McConnell (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's preseason matchup against Oklahoma City, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reports.

McConnell has yet to appear in a preseason contest and has also missed practice time, though Indiana hasn't disclosed the reason for his absence. The veteran guard will sit out alongside Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker, potentially opening additional opportunities for the Pacers' younger players. McConnell's final chance to suit up during the preseason will come Friday against Milwaukee.