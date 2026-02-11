This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Sitting out Wednesday
McConnell will be rested Wednesday against Brooklyn.
McConnell joins a long list of Pacers getting the night off due to rest for the final game before the All-Star break. With Andrew Nembhard also resting, that leaves Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson to soak up some point guard reps.