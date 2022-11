McConnell supplied two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

McConnell produced a season-high six assists in the win, his fourth consecutive game with at least four dimes. He is currently averaging 3.3 assists per game to go with 1.2 steals. While his role is too insignificant to warrant a roster spot in 12-team formats, he can have some very limited streaming appeal, especially in deeper formats.