McConnell closed Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Knicks with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

McConnell had one of his best performances of the season at a time when the Pacers needed him the most, as he replaced the injured Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and finished just two boards and three assists away from a triple-double. Haliburton's injury will determine McConnell's status going forward, but he's the prime candidate to jump into the starting lineup if he former misses an extended period of time.