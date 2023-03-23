McConnell amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Raptors.

The Pacers relied on a balanced offense as six different players scored in double digits, but McConnell led the second unit. The veteran guard has scored 10 or more points in five of his last eight games, chipping in a double-double along the way, and he's supplying consistent fantasy value by averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.8 boards and 2.0 steals over that stretch in 24. minutes a night.