McConnell will start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Malcolm Brogdon out with right knee soreness, McConnell will be the primary ball handler for the Pacers on Saturday. It's only his second start of the season, but he should see plenty of run as long as Brogdon remains out. He's averaging 5.9 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 24.1 minutes per game this season.