McConnell is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McConnell was cleared to play Friday after missing the Pacers' last two games due to a right hamstring injury, and he'll make his first start of the season due to the absence of Andrew Nembhard (back). McConnell's last start took place April 11 against the Magic, when he registered 12 points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 21 minutes.