McConnell will start Saturday's game against the Suns.

Coach Rick Carlisle will experiment with starting McConnell alongside Nembhard. The nod will be McConnell's first start of the year, though he's been seeing increased minutes in Tyrese Haliburton's (knee, elbow) absence. Over the past six games, the veteran is averaging 14.5 points, 7.7 assists, 5.2 boards and 1.8 steals in 25.0 minutes.