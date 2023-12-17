McConnell is in the starting lineup to face the Timberwolves on Saturday.

As expected, McConnell gets the starting nod with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sidelined. McConnell has the ability to deliver good performances when given extra minutes, even if he doesn't have the same dynamism as Haliburton, and he should see an uptick in both usage and overall numbers while potentially playing close to 30 to 35 minutes.