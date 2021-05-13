McConnell will start Thursday's contest against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
With Caris LeVert (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Aaron Holiday (toe) and other backcourt options sidelined, McConnell will start and should be plenty of action. In two prior starts, he averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 44.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Racks up seven assists•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Swipes four off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Adds three steals off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Quiet in win over Magic•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Tallies eight assists•