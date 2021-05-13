McConnell will start Thursday's contest against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Caris LeVert (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Aaron Holiday (toe) and other backcourt options sidelined, McConnell will start and should be plenty of action. In two prior starts, he averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 44.0 minutes.