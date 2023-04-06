McConnell (hip) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons.
McConnell is in danger of missing his first game since March 13 due to his hip injury. If he is ruled out, Andrew Nembhard, George Hill and Gabe York could see extended minutes, with Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) unavailable Friday.
