McConnell had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to Golden State.

The 28-year-old doesn't regularly put up double-digit points off the bench, but his contributions in other categories keep him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. McConnell should continue to work as Indiana's secondary point guard.