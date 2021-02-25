McConnell had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to Golden State.
The 28-year-old doesn't regularly put up double-digit points off the bench, but his contributions in other categories keep him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. McConnell should continue to work as Indiana's secondary point guard.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shifts back to bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Excels as starter•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Set to start Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Continues serviceable production•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Season-high 15 dimes in loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Season-high 12 assists off bench•