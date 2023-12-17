McConnell ended with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

McConnell got the starting nod with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sidelined, and the Pacers certainly missed their star point guard, as they were unable to push the tempo and play with the same pace they do under Haliburton's guidance. The fact that McConnell struggled from the field didn't help, either. McConnell might remain in the starting unit if Haliburton is unable to face the Clippers on Monday, but it goes without saying that he, and the entire Pacers offense, will experience in a drop in their potential upside with Haliburton out.