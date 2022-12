McConnell accumulated two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and five assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over the Heat.

McConnell failed to score double-digit points for the ninth straight game. While the veteran guard provides some fantasy value with his averages of 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals, he isn't much more than a reserve option in deeper leagues.