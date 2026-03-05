McConnell registered six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds and five assists over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran floor general continues to produce respectable numbers on a per-minute basis, but the Pacers continue to hold back his workload. McConnell has averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 58.9 percent from the floor.