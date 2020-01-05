Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Suffers ankle sprain
McConnell sustained a right ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McConnell played 17 minutes and totaled two points (1-4 FG), five assists and one steal before going down with the injury. Aaron Holiday figures to handle the bulk of the point work in the closing stages of Saturday's contest.
