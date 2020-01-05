Play

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Suffers ankle sprain

McConnell sustained a right ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell played 17 minutes and totaled two points (1-4 FG), five assists and one steal before going down with the injury. Aaron Holiday figures to handle the bulk of the point work in the closing stages of Saturday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories