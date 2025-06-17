McConnell racked up 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

McConnell turned in 13 points in the third quarter and kept the Pacers in the hunt alongside Obi Toppin's seven points in the stanza. McConnell's results faded after a solid Game 2 performance against the Thunder, but he bounced back in Game 5 by making plays all over the floor, finishing with postseason highs in points and minutes.