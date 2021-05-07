McConnell tallied 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.

The 29-year-old now has at least one steal in nine straight games, a span in which he's averaging 9.1 points, 7.0 assists and 2.6 steals. McConnell is averaging career highs in points and steals in his sixth year in the NBA. He'll look to keep his steals streak going Saturday at home against the Wizards.