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Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Tagged out for Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
McConnell hasn't taken the court since March 29 while tending to a hamstring injury. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Brooklyn, though the team has yet to provide any indication that he's close to a return.