McConnell scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

McConnell was a big reason the shorthanded Pacers still managed to earn a win, posting a team-best +17 while on the floor. The rest of his line was fairly familiar, as he continued to shoot well from the floor while also racking up assists and steals. Though McConnell's minutes will spike occasionally, he's shown the ability to contribute at a valuable level in 23 to 25 minutes per game.