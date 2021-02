McConnell played in 26 minutes off the bench and contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal during Sunday's 119-110 loss to the 76ers.

Though McConnell has never been a big scorer, he's taken more of a facilitating role this year, averaging more assists (5.8) than points (4.3). Since Victor Oladipo was traded, McConnell is averaging 7.2 assists while adding 5.0 points over 24.6 minutes in nine games.