McConnel played 23 minutes off the bench and contributed four points (2-4 FG), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals Friday in the loss to the Jazz.

McConnell will not be a consistent source of points but his ability to collect assists and steals make someone to keep an eye out in fantasy leagues. He has recorded multiple steals in six of nine April contests while averaging 6.7 assists in 27.0 minutes of action.