McConnell produced 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-95 win over Sacramento.

It was the first double-double of the season for McConnell, and he was a few boards away from his fourth career triple-double. The veteran guard remains a stabilizing force on the Pacers' second unit, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games while averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals over that stretch on 57.9 percent shooting from the floor.