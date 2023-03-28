McConnell contributed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 127-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Though he didn't enter the starting five in place of Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), McConnell still picked up the largest share of minutes at point guard while starter Andrew Nembhard shifted over to the wing when the two shared the floor together. The Pacers haven't clarified their plans for Haliburton moving forward, but with the team currently sitting 3.5 games behind the Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, it wouldn't be surprising if Haliburton ended up being shut down to some degree. With that in mind, McConnell looks to be a strong speculative pickup for fantasy managers in need of steals and assists in particular.