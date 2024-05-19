McConnell finished with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 win over New York in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McConnell provided a spark off the bench for Indiana in a winner-take-all contest, handing out a team-high assist total while ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total to help the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. McConnell stepped up his level of play in the semifinals against New York, recording at least 10 points and seven assists in three outings. The guard has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in seven postseason contests, doing so in five of the seven semifinals games.