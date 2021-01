McConnell is averaging 3.6 points and 3.0 assists per game over his last five games.

McConnell got off to a strong start this season, but he's been trending in the wrong way of late and has seen his playing time diminish as a result -- he has failed to record more than 13 minutes in three of his last five contests. He can still produce when given the chance, but he isn't seeing enough playing time to make an impact across most fantasy formats.