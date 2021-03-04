McConnell scored 16 points (8-8 FG) to go along with four rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

McConnell had a notable stat-line in multiple ways, with the highlight being his 10 steals -- nine of which came in the first half. He also made all eight of his shots from the field to reach double-digit scoring for only the fourth time this season. While it's impossible to project McConnell to replicate this type of production, he has now averaged 7.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game across his last nine contests.