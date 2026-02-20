McConnell (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell has missed the Pacers' last two games due to right hamstring soreness. The veteran point guard has been given the green light to play in Friday's game, and he could have an expanded role in his return as Andrew Nembhard (back) is listed as doubtful. McConnell has averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 17.4 minutes per game since the new year.