McConnell (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

McConnell will return to action following a one-game absence due to an illness. The veteran point guard has scored in double figures in six of eight appearances his season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 17.5 minutes per game.