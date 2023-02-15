McConnell will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McConnell will draw his sixth start of the season, sending Andrew Nembhard to a bench role. In his previous five starts, the defensive-minded point guard averaged 14.8 points, 9.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals, but that was with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined. Given Haliburton is available and will run most of the offense, it's safe to presume McConnell's usage won't be the same as his previous starts.