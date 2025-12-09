McConnell racked up four points (2-9 FG), one rebound and three assists over 16 minutes during Monday's 116-105 win over Sacramento.

McConnell scored fewer than five points for the third time in the past four games, continuing his recent slump. During that period, he has averaged just 6.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals, leaving him well outside the top 150 in standard formats. Given his fluctuating role and lack of upside, McConnell should really be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration for those needing assists and steals.