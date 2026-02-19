Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
McConnell will miss his second consecutive matchup while on the mend from a right hamstring issue. Kam Jones will presumably be asked to step up in McConnell's absence, while Ethan Thompson will also be a candidate to see an uptick in minutes.
