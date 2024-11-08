McConnell (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
McConnell has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a non-COVID illness. The veteran point guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Knicks.
