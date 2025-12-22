Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell (knee) will not play Monday against the Celtics.
McConnell will be listed as day-to-day moving forward with left knee soreness. In his absence, more minutes will be available for players such as Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dealing with sore left knee•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Logs 15 points off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Woeful in victory Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Delivers full line in loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Limited to six minutes Monday•