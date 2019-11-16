Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't play Saturday
McConnell (groin) is out Saturday against the Bucks, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
With Malcolm Brogdon (back) also out, Aaron Holiday should see a dramatic increase in playmaking responsibilities. Naz Mitrou-Long may also see game action.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questioanble Saturday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shines off bench in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out six assists in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Nears double-double in 20 minutes•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.