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Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't play Sunday
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McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
This will be McConnell's seventh straight game on the sidelines. He'll end his age-33 season with averages of 9.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
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