Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't play Tuesday
McConnell will be rested Tuesday against the Jazz.
The Pacers are sitting several key players for the second leg of this back-to-back set. This could become a trend for the team down the stretch. With Andrew Nembhard also resting, guys like Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson could be heavily involved for Indiana.